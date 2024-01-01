50 Omani rials to Indian rupees
Convert OMR to INR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 OMR to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|217.6670
|217.6670
|Low
|216.7100
|215.7480
|Average
|217.2304
|216.8827
|Change
|0.35%
|0.32%
|View full history
1 OMR to INR stats
The performance of OMR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 217.6670 and a 30 day low of 216.7100. This means the 30 day average was 217.2304. The change for OMR to INR was 0.35.
The performance of OMR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 217.6670 and a 90 day low of 215.7480. This means the 90 day average was 216.8827. The change for OMR to INR was 0.32.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Omani rials to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Omani rials
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Indian Rupee
|1 OMR
|217.55200 INR
|5 OMR
|1,087.76000 INR
|10 OMR
|2,175.52000 INR
|20 OMR
|4,351.04000 INR
|50 OMR
|10,877.60000 INR
|100 OMR
|21,755.20000 INR
|250 OMR
|54,388.00000 INR
|500 OMR
|108,776.00000 INR
|1000 OMR
|217,552.00000 INR
|2000 OMR
|435,104.00000 INR
|5000 OMR
|1,087,760.00000 INR
|10000 OMR
|2,175,520.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Omani Rial
|1 INR
|0.00460 OMR
|5 INR
|0.02298 OMR
|10 INR
|0.04597 OMR
|20 INR
|0.09193 OMR
|50 INR
|0.22983 OMR
|100 INR
|0.45966 OMR
|250 INR
|1.14915 OMR
|300 INR
|1.37898 OMR
|500 INR
|2.29831 OMR
|600 INR
|2.75797 OMR
|1000 INR
|4.59661 OMR
|2000 INR
|9.19322 OMR
|5000 INR
|22.98305 OMR
|10000 INR
|45.96610 OMR
|25000 INR
|114.91525 OMR
|50000 INR
|229.83050 OMR
|100000 INR
|459.66100 OMR
|1000000 INR
|4,596.61000 OMR
|1000000000 INR
|4,596,610.00000 OMR