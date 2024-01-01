Omani rials to Djiboutian francs today

Convert OMR to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 omr
461,237 djf

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Fdj461.2 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High462.0390462.2690
Low461.2370460.5840
Average461.6059461.6602
Change-0.06%0.03%
1 OMR to DJF stats

The performance of OMR to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 462.0390 and a 30 day low of 461.2370. This means the 30 day average was 461.6059. The change for OMR to DJF was -0.06.

The performance of OMR to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 462.2690 and a 90 day low of 460.5840. This means the 90 day average was 461.6602. The change for OMR to DJF was 0.03.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Djiboutian Franc
1 OMR461.23700 DJF
5 OMR2,306.18500 DJF
10 OMR4,612.37000 DJF
20 OMR9,224.74000 DJF
50 OMR23,061.85000 DJF
100 OMR46,123.70000 DJF
250 OMR115,309.25000 DJF
500 OMR230,618.50000 DJF
1000 OMR461,237.00000 DJF
2000 OMR922,474.00000 DJF
5000 OMR2,306,185.00000 DJF
10000 OMR4,612,370.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Omani Rial
1 DJF0.00217 OMR
5 DJF0.01084 OMR
10 DJF0.02168 OMR
20 DJF0.04336 OMR
50 DJF0.10840 OMR
100 DJF0.21681 OMR
250 DJF0.54202 OMR
500 DJF1.08404 OMR
1000 DJF2.16808 OMR
2000 DJF4.33616 OMR
5000 DJF10.84040 OMR
10000 DJF21.68080 OMR