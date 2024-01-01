500 Omani rials to Brunei dollars

Convert OMR to BND at the real exchange rate

500 omr
1,723.85 bnd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = B$3.448 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

OMR to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 OMR to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.50783.5298
Low3.44593.4459
Average3.48803.5034
Change-1.55%-1.82%
View full history

1 OMR to BND stats

The performance of OMR to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5078 and a 30 day low of 3.4459. This means the 30 day average was 3.4880. The change for OMR to BND was -1.55.

The performance of OMR to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5298 and a 90 day low of 3.4459. This means the 90 day average was 3.5034. The change for OMR to BND was -1.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.3871.5141.6760.93721.017
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1991.7761.9671.09924.654
1 USD0.9170.781183.7691.3881.5370.85919.265
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Brunei Dollar
1 OMR3.44770 BND
5 OMR17.23850 BND
10 OMR34.47700 BND
20 OMR68.95400 BND
50 OMR172.38500 BND
100 OMR344.77000 BND
250 OMR861.92500 BND
500 OMR1,723.85000 BND
1000 OMR3,447.70000 BND
2000 OMR6,895.40000 BND
5000 OMR17,238.50000 BND
10000 OMR34,477.00000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BND0.29005 OMR
5 BND1.45024 OMR
10 BND2.90048 OMR
20 BND5.80096 OMR
50 BND14.50240 OMR
100 BND29.00480 OMR
250 BND72.51200 OMR
500 BND145.02400 OMR
1000 BND290.04800 OMR
2000 BND580.09600 OMR
5000 BND1,450.24000 OMR
10000 BND2,900.48000 OMR