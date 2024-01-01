2,000 Brunei dollars to Omani rials

Convert BND to OMR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ر.ع.0.2878 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
BND to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 BND to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29310.3007
Low0.28600.2860
Average0.29000.2941
Change-1.58%-2.06%
1 BND to OMR stats

The performance of BND to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2931 and a 30 day low of 0.2860. This means the 30 day average was 0.2900. The change for BND to OMR was -1.58.

The performance of BND to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3007 and a 90 day low of 0.2860. This means the 90 day average was 0.2941. The change for BND to OMR was -2.06.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.0441.3381.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1321.4191.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21112.9280.9591.0960.564
1 NZD0.5910.5580.826110.6720.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BND0.28777 OMR
5 BND1.43886 OMR
10 BND2.87772 OMR
20 BND5.75544 OMR
50 BND14.38860 OMR
100 BND28.77720 OMR
250 BND71.94300 OMR
500 BND143.88600 OMR
1000 BND287.77200 OMR
2000 BND575.54400 OMR
5000 BND1,438.86000 OMR
10000 BND2,877.72000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Brunei Dollar
1 OMR3.47497 BND
5 OMR17.37485 BND
10 OMR34.74970 BND
20 OMR69.49940 BND
50 OMR173.74850 BND
100 OMR347.49700 BND
250 OMR868.74250 BND
500 OMR1,737.48500 BND
1000 OMR3,474.97000 BND
2000 OMR6,949.94000 BND
5000 OMR17,374.85000 BND
10000 OMR34,749.70000 BND