50 Omani rials to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert OMR to BAM at the real exchange rate

50 omr
232.79 bam

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = KM4.656 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:10
OMR to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.71034.7568
Low4.64314.6431
Average4.67604.6983
Change-0.66%-1.34%
1 OMR to BAM stats

The performance of OMR to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7103 and a 30 day low of 4.6431. This means the 30 day average was 4.6760. The change for OMR to BAM was -0.66.

The performance of OMR to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7568 and a 90 day low of 4.6431. This means the 90 day average was 4.6983. The change for OMR to BAM was -1.34.

How to convert Omani rials to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 OMR4.65572 BAM
5 OMR23.27860 BAM
10 OMR46.55720 BAM
20 OMR93.11440 BAM
50 OMR232.78600 BAM
100 OMR465.57200 BAM
250 OMR1,163.93000 BAM
500 OMR2,327.86000 BAM
1000 OMR4,655.72000 BAM
2000 OMR9,311.44000 BAM
5000 OMR23,278.60000 BAM
10000 OMR46,557.20000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Omani Rial
1 BAM0.21479 OMR
5 BAM1.07395 OMR
10 BAM2.14789 OMR
20 BAM4.29578 OMR
50 BAM10.73945 OMR
100 BAM21.47890 OMR
250 BAM53.69725 OMR
500 BAM107.39450 OMR
1000 BAM214.78900 OMR
2000 BAM429.57800 OMR
5000 BAM1,073.94500 OMR
10000 BAM2,147.89000 OMR