10 thousand Omani rials to Azerbaijani manats

Convert OMR to AZN at the real exchange rate

10,000 omr
44,135.20 azn

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = man.4.414 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

OMR to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 OMR to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.41474.4165
Low4.41224.4101
Average4.41334.4137
Change0.02%-0.01%
View full history

1 OMR to AZN stats

The performance of OMR to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4147 and a 30 day low of 4.4122. This means the 30 day average was 4.4133. The change for OMR to AZN was 0.02.

The performance of OMR to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4165 and a 90 day low of 4.4101. This means the 90 day average was 4.4137. The change for OMR to AZN was -0.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.4161.5141.6780.93621.049
1 GBP1.17311.28107.2071.7761.9681.09724.685
1 USD0.9160.781183.7721.3881.5380.85719.289
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Azerbaijani Manat
1 OMR4.41352 AZN
5 OMR22.06760 AZN
10 OMR44.13520 AZN
20 OMR88.27040 AZN
50 OMR220.67600 AZN
100 OMR441.35200 AZN
250 OMR1,103.38000 AZN
500 OMR2,206.76000 AZN
1000 OMR4,413.52000 AZN
2000 OMR8,827.04000 AZN
5000 OMR22,067.60000 AZN
10000 OMR44,135.20000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Omani Rial
1 AZN0.22658 OMR
5 AZN1.13288 OMR
10 AZN2.26576 OMR
20 AZN4.53152 OMR
50 AZN11.32880 OMR
100 AZN22.65760 OMR
250 AZN56.64400 OMR
500 AZN113.28800 OMR
1000 AZN226.57600 OMR
2000 AZN453.15200 OMR
5000 AZN1,132.88000 OMR
10000 AZN2,265.76000 OMR