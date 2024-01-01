2,000 Omani rials to Albanian leks

Convert OMR to ALL at the real exchange rate

2,000 omr
476,414 all

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Lek238.2 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
OMR to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High241.1350243.8900
Low238.2070238.2070
Average239.7554241.1535
Change-0.85%-1.87%
1 OMR to ALL stats

The performance of OMR to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 241.1350 and a 30 day low of 238.2070. This means the 30 day average was 239.7554. The change for OMR to ALL was -0.85.

The performance of OMR to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 243.8900 and a 90 day low of 238.2070. This means the 90 day average was 241.1535. The change for OMR to ALL was -1.87.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09291.5011.5141.6760.93820.904
1 GBP1.17311.281107.3281.7761.9661.124.52
1 USD0.9160.781183.7881.3871.5350.85919.142
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.228

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Albanian Lek
1 OMR238.20700 ALL
5 OMR1,191.03500 ALL
10 OMR2,382.07000 ALL
20 OMR4,764.14000 ALL
50 OMR11,910.35000 ALL
100 OMR23,820.70000 ALL
250 OMR59,551.75000 ALL
500 OMR119,103.50000 ALL
1000 OMR238,207.00000 ALL
2000 OMR476,414.00000 ALL
5000 OMR1,191,035.00000 ALL
10000 OMR2,382,070.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Omani Rial
1 ALL0.00420 OMR
5 ALL0.02099 OMR
10 ALL0.04198 OMR
20 ALL0.08396 OMR
50 ALL0.20990 OMR
100 ALL0.41980 OMR
250 ALL1.04951 OMR
500 ALL2.09902 OMR
1000 ALL4.19804 OMR
2000 ALL8.39608 OMR
5000 ALL20.99020 OMR
10000 ALL41.98040 OMR