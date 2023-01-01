5000 Albanian leks to Omani rials

Convert ALL to OMR at the real exchange rate

5000 all
19.072 omr

1.00000 ALL = 0.00381 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:19 UTC
ALL to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.05487.6871.434021.646620.962318.3799
1GBP1.1542711.2166101.2141.655251.900641.1107521.2153
1USD0.948750.821963183.19451.360551.562260.912917.4382
1INR0.01140420.009880010.0120210.01635380.01877840.01097310.209608

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Omani Rial
1 ALL0.00381 OMR
5 ALL0.01907 OMR
10 ALL0.03814 OMR
20 ALL0.07629 OMR
50 ALL0.19072 OMR
100 ALL0.38145 OMR
250 ALL0.95362 OMR
500 ALL1.90724 OMR
1000 ALL3.81448 OMR
2000 ALL7.62896 OMR
5000 ALL19.07240 OMR
10000 ALL38.14480 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Albanian Lek
1 OMR262.15900 ALL
5 OMR1310.79500 ALL
10 OMR2621.59000 ALL
20 OMR5243.18000 ALL
50 OMR13107.95000 ALL
100 OMR26215.90000 ALL
250 OMR65539.75000 ALL
500 OMR131079.50000 ALL
1000 OMR262159.00000 ALL
2000 OMR524318.00000 ALL
5000 OMR1310795.00000 ALL
10000 OMR2621590.00000 ALL