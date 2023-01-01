100 Albanian leks to Omani rials

Convert ALL to OMR

100 all
0.380 omr

1.00000 ALL = 0.00380 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:19 UTC
ALL to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Omani Rial
1 ALL0.00380 OMR
5 ALL0.01902 OMR
10 ALL0.03803 OMR
20 ALL0.07606 OMR
50 ALL0.19016 OMR
100 ALL0.38032 OMR
250 ALL0.95079 OMR
500 ALL1.90158 OMR
1000 ALL3.80317 OMR
2000 ALL7.60634 OMR
5000 ALL19.01585 OMR
10000 ALL38.03170 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Albanian Lek
1 OMR262.93900 ALL
5 OMR1314.69500 ALL
10 OMR2629.39000 ALL
20 OMR5258.78000 ALL
50 OMR13146.95000 ALL
100 OMR26293.90000 ALL
250 OMR65734.75000 ALL
500 OMR131469.50000 ALL
1000 OMR262939.00000 ALL
2000 OMR525878.00000 ALL
5000 OMR1314695.00000 ALL
10000 OMR2629390.00000 ALL