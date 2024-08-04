5,000 New Zealand dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert NZD to MAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 nzd
29,340.75 mad

$1.000 NZD = د.م.5.868 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.07136.1552
Low5.80605.8060
Average5.93086.0344
Change-3.35%-2.70%
View full history

1 NZD to MAD stats

The performance of NZD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0713 and a 30 day low of 5.8060. This means the 30 day average was 5.9308. The change for NZD to MAD was -3.35.

The performance of NZD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1552 and a 90 day low of 5.8060. This means the 90 day average was 6.0344. The change for NZD to MAD was -2.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 NZD5.86815 MAD
5 NZD29.34075 MAD
10 NZD58.68150 MAD
20 NZD117.36300 MAD
50 NZD293.40750 MAD
100 NZD586.81500 MAD
250 NZD1,467.03750 MAD
500 NZD2,934.07500 MAD
1000 NZD5,868.15000 MAD
2000 NZD11,736.30000 MAD
5000 NZD29,340.75000 MAD
10000 NZD58,681.50000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / New Zealand Dollar
1 MAD0.17041 NZD
5 MAD0.85206 NZD
10 MAD1.70411 NZD
20 MAD3.40822 NZD
50 MAD8.52055 NZD
100 MAD17.04110 NZD
250 MAD42.60275 NZD
500 MAD85.20550 NZD
1000 MAD170.41100 NZD
2000 MAD340.82200 NZD
5000 MAD852.05500 NZD
10000 MAD1,704.11000 NZD