10 Moroccan dirhams to New Zealand dollars

Convert MAD to NZD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = $0.1704 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
MAD to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 MAD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17180.1718
Low0.16730.1623
Average0.16960.1669
Change1.66%1.25%
1 MAD to NZD stats

The performance of MAD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1718 and a 30 day low of 0.1673. This means the 30 day average was 0.1696. The change for MAD to NZD was 1.66.

The performance of MAD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1718 and a 90 day low of 0.1623. This means the 90 day average was 0.1669. The change for MAD to NZD was 1.25.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.3860.7910.9491.3981.5391.34318.114
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.03811.21.7681.9461.69922.907
1 EUR1.054655.9640.83311.4741.6221.41619.092

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / New Zealand Dollar
1 MAD0.17041 NZD
5 MAD0.85204 NZD
10 MAD1.70408 NZD
20 MAD3.40816 NZD
50 MAD8.52040 NZD
100 MAD17.04080 NZD
250 MAD42.60200 NZD
500 MAD85.20400 NZD
1000 MAD170.40800 NZD
2000 MAD340.81600 NZD
5000 MAD852.04000 NZD
10000 MAD1,704.08000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 NZD5.86827 MAD
5 NZD29.34135 MAD
10 NZD58.68270 MAD
20 NZD117.36540 MAD
50 NZD293.41350 MAD
100 NZD586.82700 MAD
250 NZD1,467.06750 MAD
500 NZD2,934.13500 MAD
1000 NZD5,868.27000 MAD
2000 NZD11,736.54000 MAD
5000 NZD29,341.35000 MAD
10000 NZD58,682.70000 MAD