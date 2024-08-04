1 Norwegian krone to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert NOK to AED at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3483
|0.3515
|Low
|0.3329
|0.3329
|Average
|0.3389
|0.3429
|Change
|-3.69%
|-1.06%
1 NOK to AED stats
The performance of NOK to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3483 and a 30 day low of 0.3329. This means the 30 day average was 0.3389. The change for NOK to AED was -3.69.
The performance of NOK to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3515 and a 90 day low of 0.3329. This means the 90 day average was 0.3429. The change for NOK to AED was -1.06.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Norwegian kroner to United Arab Emirates dirhams
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Norwegian Krone
|1 AED
|2.98119 NOK
|5 AED
|14.90595 NOK
|10 AED
|29.81190 NOK
|20 AED
|59.62380 NOK
|50 AED
|149.05950 NOK
|100 AED
|298.11900 NOK
|250 AED
|745.29750 NOK
|500 AED
|1,490.59500 NOK
|1000 AED
|2,981.19000 NOK
|2000 AED
|5,962.38000 NOK
|5000 AED
|14,905.95000 NOK
|10000 AED
|29,811.90000 NOK