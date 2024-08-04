1 thousand Norwegian kroner to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert NOK to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
335.44 aed

kr1.000 NOK = د.إ0.3354 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34830.3515
Low0.33290.3329
Average0.33890.3429
Change-3.69%-1.06%
1 NOK to AED stats

The performance of NOK to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3483 and a 30 day low of 0.3329. This means the 30 day average was 0.3389. The change for NOK to AED was -3.69.

The performance of NOK to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3515 and a 90 day low of 0.3329. This means the 90 day average was 0.3429. The change for NOK to AED was -1.06.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NOK0.33544 AED
5 NOK1.67719 AED
10 NOK3.35437 AED
20 NOK6.70874 AED
50 NOK16.77185 AED
100 NOK33.54370 AED
250 NOK83.85925 AED
500 NOK167.71850 AED
1000 NOK335.43700 AED
2000 NOK670.87400 AED
5000 NOK1,677.18500 AED
10000 NOK3,354.37000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Norwegian Krone
1 AED2.98119 NOK
5 AED14.90595 NOK
10 AED29.81190 NOK
20 AED59.62380 NOK
50 AED149.05950 NOK
100 AED298.11900 NOK
250 AED745.29750 NOK
500 AED1,490.59500 NOK
1000 AED2,981.19000 NOK
2000 AED5,962.38000 NOK
5000 AED14,905.95000 NOK
10000 AED29,811.90000 NOK