1.00000 AED = 2.91010 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:14 UTC
AED to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Norwegian Krone
1 AED2.91010 NOK
5 AED14.55050 NOK
10 AED29.10100 NOK
20 AED58.20200 NOK
50 AED145.50500 NOK
100 AED291.01000 NOK
250 AED727.52500 NOK
500 AED1455.05000 NOK
1000 AED2910.10000 NOK
2000 AED5820.20000 NOK
5000 AED14550.50000 NOK
10000 AED29101.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NOK0.34363 AED
5 NOK1.71816 AED
10 NOK3.43631 AED
20 NOK6.87262 AED
50 NOK17.18155 AED
100 NOK34.36310 AED
250 NOK85.90775 AED
500 NOK171.81550 AED
1000 NOK343.63100 AED
2000 NOK687.26200 AED
5000 NOK1718.15500 AED
10000 NOK3436.31000 AED