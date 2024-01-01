250 Nicaraguan córdobas to Mexican pesos

Convert NIO to MXN at the real exchange rate

250 nio
130.12 mxn

C$1.000 NIO = Mex$0.5205 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52050.5205
Low0.47820.4499
Average0.49370.4827
Change5.79%13.54%
View full history

1 NIO to MXN stats

The performance of NIO to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5205 and a 30 day low of 0.4782. This means the 30 day average was 0.4937. The change for NIO to MXN was 5.79.

The performance of NIO to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5205 and a 90 day low of 0.4499. This means the 90 day average was 0.4827. The change for NIO to MXN was 13.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Mexican Peso
1 NIO0.52047 MXN
5 NIO2.60236 MXN
10 NIO5.20471 MXN
20 NIO10.40942 MXN
50 NIO26.02355 MXN
100 NIO52.04710 MXN
250 NIO130.11775 MXN
500 NIO260.23550 MXN
1000 NIO520.47100 MXN
2000 NIO1,040.94200 MXN
5000 NIO2,602.35500 MXN
10000 NIO5,204.71000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MXN1.92134 NIO
5 MXN9.60670 NIO
10 MXN19.21340 NIO
20 MXN38.42680 NIO
50 MXN96.06700 NIO
100 MXN192.13400 NIO
250 MXN480.33500 NIO
500 MXN960.67000 NIO
1000 MXN1,921.34000 NIO
2000 MXN3,842.68000 NIO
5000 MXN9,606.70000 NIO
10000 MXN19,213.40000 NIO