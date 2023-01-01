5 Mexican pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert MXN to NIO at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
10.51 nio

1.00000 MXN = 2.10255 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:57 UTC
MXN to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 NIO
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.058187.9891.43511.647870.966418.4138
1GBP1.1540711.2211101.5441.656181.901731.1152921.2504
1USD0.94510.818934183.15751.35631.557390.913317.4027
1INR0.01136510.009847980.012025410.016310.01872820.01098280.209274

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MXN2.10255 NIO
5 MXN10.51275 NIO
10 MXN21.02550 NIO
20 MXN42.05100 NIO
50 MXN105.12750 NIO
100 MXN210.25500 NIO
250 MXN525.63750 NIO
500 MXN1051.27500 NIO
1000 MXN2102.55000 NIO
2000 MXN4205.10000 NIO
5000 MXN10512.75000 NIO
10000 MXN21025.50000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Mexican Peso
1 NIO0.47561 MXN
5 NIO2.37807 MXN
10 NIO4.75614 MXN
20 NIO9.51228 MXN
50 NIO23.78070 MXN
100 NIO47.56140 MXN
250 NIO118.90350 MXN
500 NIO237.80700 MXN
1000 NIO475.61400 MXN
2000 NIO951.22800 MXN
5000 NIO2378.07000 MXN
10000 NIO4756.14000 MXN