5 Nicaraguan córdobas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert NIO to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 nio
40.95 lkr

C$1.000 NIO = Sr8.190 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
NIO to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 NIO to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.26488.3000
Low8.18918.0771
Average8.22588.2118
Change-0.90%1.40%
1 NIO to LKR stats

The performance of NIO to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2648 and a 30 day low of 8.1891. This means the 30 day average was 8.2258. The change for NIO to LKR was -0.90.

The performance of NIO to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3000 and a 90 day low of 8.0771. This means the 90 day average was 8.2118. The change for NIO to LKR was 1.40.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NIO8.19048 LKR
5 NIO40.95240 LKR
10 NIO81.90480 LKR
20 NIO163.80960 LKR
50 NIO409.52400 LKR
100 NIO819.04800 LKR
250 NIO2,047.62000 LKR
500 NIO4,095.24000 LKR
1000 NIO8,190.48000 LKR
2000 NIO16,380.96000 LKR
5000 NIO40,952.40000 LKR
10000 NIO81,904.80000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 LKR0.12209 NIO
5 LKR0.61046 NIO
10 LKR1.22093 NIO
20 LKR2.44186 NIO
50 LKR6.10465 NIO
100 LKR12.20930 NIO
250 LKR30.52325 NIO
500 LKR61.04650 NIO
1000 LKR122.09300 NIO
2000 LKR244.18600 NIO
5000 LKR610.46500 NIO
10000 LKR1,220.93000 NIO