50 Nicaraguan córdobas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert NIO to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 nio
644.90 kzt

C$1.000 NIO = ₸12.90 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
NIO to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.032613.0326
Low12.844411.9364
Average12.912812.4821
Change-0.97%8.01%
View full history

1 NIO to KZT stats

The performance of NIO to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.0326 and a 30 day low of 12.8444. This means the 30 day average was 12.9128. The change for NIO to KZT was -0.97.

The performance of NIO to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.0326 and a 90 day low of 11.9364. This means the 90 day average was 12.4821. The change for NIO to KZT was 8.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NIO12.89800 KZT
5 NIO64.49000 KZT
10 NIO128.98000 KZT
20 NIO257.96000 KZT
50 NIO644.90000 KZT
100 NIO1,289.80000 KZT
250 NIO3,224.50000 KZT
500 NIO6,449.00000 KZT
1000 NIO12,898.00000 KZT
2000 NIO25,796.00000 KZT
5000 NIO64,490.00000 KZT
10000 NIO128,980.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 KZT0.07753 NIO
5 KZT0.38766 NIO
10 KZT0.77531 NIO
20 KZT1.55062 NIO
50 KZT3.87656 NIO
100 KZT7.75311 NIO
250 KZT19.38278 NIO
500 KZT38.76555 NIO
1000 KZT77.53110 NIO
2000 KZT155.06220 NIO
5000 KZT387.65550 NIO
10000 KZT775.31100 NIO