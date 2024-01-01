5 Kazakhstani tenges to Nicaraguan córdobas

5 kzt
0.41 nio

1.00000 KZT = 0.08184 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 KZT0.08184 NIO
5 KZT0.40920 NIO
10 KZT0.81841 NIO
20 KZT1.63681 NIO
50 KZT4.09203 NIO
100 KZT8.18406 NIO
250 KZT20.46015 NIO
500 KZT40.92030 NIO
1000 KZT81.84060 NIO
2000 KZT163.68120 NIO
5000 KZT409.20300 NIO
10000 KZT818.40600 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NIO12.21890 KZT
5 NIO61.09450 KZT
10 NIO122.18900 KZT
20 NIO244.37800 KZT
50 NIO610.94500 KZT
100 NIO1221.89000 KZT
250 NIO3054.72500 KZT
500 NIO6109.45000 KZT
1000 NIO12218.90000 KZT
2000 NIO24437.80000 KZT
5000 NIO61094.50000 KZT
10000 NIO122189.00000 KZT