Nicaraguan córdobas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert NIO to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 nio
405.81 ghs

C$1.000 NIO = GH¢0.4058 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 NIO to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40580.4058
Low0.39780.3640
Average0.40080.3888
Change1.95%11.47%
1 NIO to GHS stats

The performance of NIO to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4058 and a 30 day low of 0.3978. This means the 30 day average was 0.4008. The change for NIO to GHS was 1.95.

The performance of NIO to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4058 and a 90 day low of 0.3640. This means the 90 day average was 0.3888. The change for NIO to GHS was 11.47.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NIO0.40581 GHS
5 NIO2.02906 GHS
10 NIO4.05812 GHS
20 NIO8.11624 GHS
50 NIO20.29060 GHS
100 NIO40.58120 GHS
250 NIO101.45300 GHS
500 NIO202.90600 GHS
1000 NIO405.81200 GHS
2000 NIO811.62400 GHS
5000 NIO2,029.06000 GHS
10000 NIO4,058.12000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 GHS2.46419 NIO
5 GHS12.32095 NIO
10 GHS24.64190 NIO
20 GHS49.28380 NIO
50 GHS123.20950 NIO
100 GHS246.41900 NIO
250 GHS616.04750 NIO
500 GHS1,232.09500 NIO
1000 GHS2,464.19000 NIO
2000 GHS4,928.38000 NIO
5000 GHS12,320.95000 NIO
10000 GHS24,641.90000 NIO