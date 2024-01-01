500 Nigerian nairas to East Caribbean dollars

Convert NGN to XCD at the real exchange rate

500 ngn
0.85 xcd

₦1.000 NGN = $0.001696 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0020
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00170.0018
Change-3.75%-12.94%
1 NGN to XCD stats

The performance of NGN to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for NGN to XCD was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for NGN to XCD was -12.94.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / East Caribbean Dollar
1 NGN0.00170 XCD
5 NGN0.00848 XCD
10 NGN0.01696 XCD
20 NGN0.03391 XCD
50 NGN0.08478 XCD
100 NGN0.16957 XCD
250 NGN0.42392 XCD
500 NGN0.84784 XCD
1000 NGN1.69567 XCD
2000 NGN3.39134 XCD
5000 NGN8.47835 XCD
10000 NGN16.95670 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 XCD589.73700 NGN
5 XCD2,948.68500 NGN
10 XCD5,897.37000 NGN
20 XCD11,794.74000 NGN
50 XCD29,486.85000 NGN
100 XCD58,973.70000 NGN
250 XCD147,434.25000 NGN
500 XCD294,868.50000 NGN
1000 XCD589,737.00000 NGN
2000 XCD1,179,474.00000 NGN
5000 XCD2,948,685.00000 NGN
10000 XCD5,897,370.00000 NGN