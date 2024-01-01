5,000 Nigerian nairas to Vanuatu vatus

Convert NGN to VUV at the real exchange rate

5,000 ngn
382 vuv

₦1.000 NGN = VT0.07634 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07840.0903
Low0.07330.0733
Average0.07560.0795
Change-2.34%-12.53%
1 NGN to VUV stats

The performance of NGN to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0784 and a 30 day low of 0.0733. This means the 30 day average was 0.0756. The change for NGN to VUV was -2.34.

The performance of NGN to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0903 and a 90 day low of 0.0733. This means the 90 day average was 0.0795. The change for NGN to VUV was -12.53.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NGN0.07634 VUV
5 NGN0.38170 VUV
10 NGN0.76340 VUV
20 NGN1.52679 VUV
50 NGN3.81699 VUV
100 NGN7.63397 VUV
250 NGN19.08493 VUV
500 NGN38.16985 VUV
1000 NGN76.33970 VUV
2000 NGN152.67940 VUV
5000 NGN381.69850 VUV
10000 NGN763.39700 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Nigerian Naira
1 VUV13.09930 NGN
5 VUV65.49650 NGN
10 VUV130.99300 NGN
20 VUV261.98600 NGN
50 VUV654.96500 NGN
100 VUV1,309.93000 NGN
250 VUV3,274.82500 NGN
500 VUV6,549.65000 NGN
1000 VUV13,099.30000 NGN
2000 VUV26,198.60000 NGN
5000 VUV65,496.50000 NGN
10000 VUV130,993.00000 NGN