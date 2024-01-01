250 Nigerian nairas to Ugandan shillings

Convert NGN to UGX at the real exchange rate

250 ngn
584 ugx

₦1.000 NGN = Ush2.337 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.42132.8590
Low2.24242.2424
Average2.32602.4731
Change-3.17%-13.88%
1 NGN to UGX stats

The performance of NGN to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4213 and a 30 day low of 2.2424. This means the 30 day average was 2.3260. The change for NGN to UGX was -3.17.

The performance of NGN to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8590 and a 90 day low of 2.2424. This means the 90 day average was 2.4731. The change for NGN to UGX was -13.88.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ugandan Shilling
1 NGN2.33658 UGX
5 NGN11.68290 UGX
10 NGN23.36580 UGX
20 NGN46.73160 UGX
50 NGN116.82900 UGX
100 NGN233.65800 UGX
250 NGN584.14500 UGX
500 NGN1,168.29000 UGX
1000 NGN2,336.58000 UGX
2000 NGN4,673.16000 UGX
5000 NGN11,682.90000 UGX
10000 NGN23,365.80000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Nigerian Naira
1 UGX0.42798 NGN
5 UGX2.13988 NGN
10 UGX4.27976 NGN
20 UGX8.55952 NGN
50 UGX21.39880 NGN
100 UGX42.79760 NGN
250 UGX106.99400 NGN
500 UGX213.98800 NGN
1000 UGX427.97600 NGN
2000 UGX855.95200 NGN
5000 UGX2,139.88000 NGN
10000 UGX4,279.76000 NGN