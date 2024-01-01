1 Nigerian naira to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert NGN to UAH

1 ngn
0.03 uah

₦1.000 NGN = ₴0.02569 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02640.0302
Low0.02460.0246
Average0.02560.0266
Change-2.32%-9.05%
1 NGN to UAH stats

The performance of NGN to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0264 and a 30 day low of 0.0246. This means the 30 day average was 0.0256. The change for NGN to UAH was -2.32.

The performance of NGN to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0302 and a 90 day low of 0.0246. This means the 90 day average was 0.0266. The change for NGN to UAH was -9.05.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NGN0.02569 UAH
5 NGN0.12843 UAH
10 NGN0.25686 UAH
20 NGN0.51373 UAH
50 NGN1.28431 UAH
100 NGN2.56863 UAH
250 NGN6.42158 UAH
500 NGN12.84315 UAH
1000 NGN25.68630 UAH
2000 NGN51.37260 UAH
5000 NGN128.43150 UAH
10000 NGN256.86300 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Nigerian Naira
1 UAH38.93130 NGN
5 UAH194.65650 NGN
10 UAH389.31300 NGN
20 UAH778.62600 NGN
50 UAH1,946.56500 NGN
100 UAH3,893.13000 NGN
250 UAH9,732.82500 NGN
500 UAH19,465.65000 NGN
1000 UAH38,931.30000 NGN
2000 UAH77,862.60000 NGN
5000 UAH194,656.50000 NGN
10000 UAH389,313.00000 NGN