2,000 Nigerian nairas to Surinamese dollars

Convert NGN to SRD at the real exchange rate

2,000 ngn
36.29 srd

₦1.000 NGN = $0.01814 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NGN to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01980.0242
Low0.01740.0174
Average0.01850.0206
Change-8.00%-25.12%
1 NGN to SRD stats

The performance of NGN to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0198 and a 30 day low of 0.0174. This means the 30 day average was 0.0185. The change for NGN to SRD was -8.00.

The performance of NGN to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0242 and a 90 day low of 0.0174. This means the 90 day average was 0.0206. The change for NGN to SRD was -25.12.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Surinamese Dollar
1 NGN0.01814 SRD
5 NGN0.09072 SRD
10 NGN0.18144 SRD
20 NGN0.36288 SRD
50 NGN0.90721 SRD
100 NGN1.81442 SRD
250 NGN4.53605 SRD
500 NGN9.07210 SRD
1000 NGN18.14420 SRD
2000 NGN36.28840 SRD
5000 NGN90.72100 SRD
10000 NGN181.44200 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 SRD55.11410 NGN
5 SRD275.57050 NGN
10 SRD551.14100 NGN
20 SRD1,102.28200 NGN
50 SRD2,755.70500 NGN
100 SRD5,511.41000 NGN
250 SRD13,778.52500 NGN
500 SRD27,557.05000 NGN
1000 SRD55,114.10000 NGN
2000 SRD110,228.20000 NGN
5000 SRD275,570.50000 NGN
10000 SRD551,141.00000 NGN