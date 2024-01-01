1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert SRD to NGN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₦48.78 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 SRD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High52.134657.4254
Low48.244348.2443
Average49.654852.9288
Change-5.12%-10.38%
View full history

1 SRD to NGN stats

The performance of SRD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 52.1346 and a 30 day low of 48.2443. This means the 30 day average was 49.6548. The change for SRD to NGN was -5.12.

The performance of SRD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 57.4254 and a 90 day low of 48.2443. This means the 90 day average was 52.9288. The change for SRD to NGN was -10.38.

Track market ratesView SRD to NGN chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3450.9541.5351.3950.79484.49118.084
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.813.442
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6091.4630.83288.60618.965
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62110.9090.51755.05811.785

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 SRD48.77750 NGN
5 SRD243.88750 NGN
10 SRD487.77500 NGN
20 SRD975.55000 NGN
50 SRD2,438.87500 NGN
100 SRD4,877.75000 NGN
250 SRD12,194.37500 NGN
500 SRD24,388.75000 NGN
1000 SRD48,777.50000 NGN
2000 SRD97,555.00000 NGN
5000 SRD243,887.50000 NGN
10000 SRD487,775.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Surinamese Dollar
1 NGN0.02050 SRD
5 NGN0.10251 SRD
10 NGN0.20501 SRD
20 NGN0.41003 SRD
50 NGN1.02507 SRD
100 NGN2.05013 SRD
250 NGN5.12533 SRD
500 NGN10.25065 SRD
1000 NGN20.50130 SRD
2000 NGN41.00260 SRD
5000 NGN102.50650 SRD
10000 NGN205.01300 SRD