100 Nigerian nairas to Serbian dinars

Convert NGN to RSD at the real exchange rate

100 ngn
6.73 rsd

₦1.000 NGN = РСД0.06734 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07080.0810
Low0.06510.0651
Average0.06760.0715
Change-4.48%-14.21%
View full history

1 NGN to RSD stats

The performance of NGN to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0708 and a 30 day low of 0.0651. This means the 30 day average was 0.0676. The change for NGN to RSD was -4.48.

The performance of NGN to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0810 and a 90 day low of 0.0651. This means the 90 day average was 0.0715. The change for NGN to RSD was -14.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Serbian Dinar
1 NGN0.06734 RSD
5 NGN0.33672 RSD
10 NGN0.67345 RSD
20 NGN1.34689 RSD
50 NGN3.36723 RSD
100 NGN6.73445 RSD
250 NGN16.83613 RSD
500 NGN33.67225 RSD
1000 NGN67.34450 RSD
2000 NGN134.68900 RSD
5000 NGN336.72250 RSD
10000 NGN673.44500 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 RSD14.84900 NGN
5 RSD74.24500 NGN
10 RSD148.49000 NGN
20 RSD296.98000 NGN
50 RSD742.45000 NGN
100 RSD1,484.90000 NGN
250 RSD3,712.25000 NGN
500 RSD7,424.50000 NGN
1000 RSD14,849.00000 NGN
2000 RSD29,698.00000 NGN
5000 RSD74,245.00000 NGN
10000 RSD148,490.00000 NGN