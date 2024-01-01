2,000 Nigerian nairas to Omani rials

Convert NGN to OMR at the real exchange rate

2,000 ngn
0.484 omr

₦1.000 NGN = ر.ع.0.0002418 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0003
Change-3.76%-12.93%
1 NGN to OMR stats

The performance of NGN to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for NGN to OMR was -3.76.

The performance of NGN to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for NGN to OMR was -12.93.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Omani Rial
1 NGN0.00024 OMR
5 NGN0.00121 OMR
10 NGN0.00242 OMR
20 NGN0.00484 OMR
50 NGN0.01209 OMR
100 NGN0.02418 OMR
250 NGN0.06045 OMR
500 NGN0.12089 OMR
1000 NGN0.24179 OMR
2000 NGN0.48357 OMR
5000 NGN1.20894 OMR
10000 NGN2.41787 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Nigerian Naira
1 OMR4,135.87000 NGN
5 OMR20,679.35000 NGN
10 OMR41,358.70000 NGN
20 OMR82,717.40000 NGN
50 OMR206,793.50000 NGN
100 OMR413,587.00000 NGN
250 OMR1,033,967.50000 NGN
500 OMR2,067,935.00000 NGN
1000 OMR4,135,870.00000 NGN
2000 OMR8,271,740.00000 NGN
5000 OMR20,679,350.00000 NGN
10000 OMR41,358,700.00000 NGN