5 Nigerian nairas to Jordanian dinars

Convert NGN to JOD at the real exchange rate

5 ngn
0.002 jod

₦1.000 NGN = JD0.0004451 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0005
Change-3.75%-12.96%
1 NGN to JOD stats

The performance of NGN to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for NGN to JOD was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for NGN to JOD was -12.96.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Jordanian Dinar
1 NGN0.00045 JOD
5 NGN0.00223 JOD
10 NGN0.00445 JOD
20 NGN0.00890 JOD
50 NGN0.02226 JOD
100 NGN0.04451 JOD
250 NGN0.11128 JOD
500 NGN0.22256 JOD
1000 NGN0.44511 JOD
2000 NGN0.89023 JOD
5000 NGN2.22557 JOD
10000 NGN4.45114 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 JOD2,246.62000 NGN
5 JOD11,233.10000 NGN
10 JOD22,466.20000 NGN
20 JOD44,932.40000 NGN
50 JOD112,331.00000 NGN
100 JOD224,662.00000 NGN
250 JOD561,655.00000 NGN
500 JOD1,123,310.00000 NGN
1000 JOD2,246,620.00000 NGN
2000 JOD4,493,240.00000 NGN
5000 JOD11,233,100.00000 NGN
10000 JOD22,466,200.00000 NGN