250 Nigerian nairas to Haitian gourdes

Convert NGN to HTG at the real exchange rate

250 ngn
20.65 htg

₦1.000 NGN = G0.08261 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08620.0992
Low0.07930.0793
Average0.08260.0872
Change-4.13%-13.39%
1 NGN to HTG stats

The performance of NGN to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0862 and a 30 day low of 0.0793. This means the 30 day average was 0.0826. The change for NGN to HTG was -4.13.

The performance of NGN to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0992 and a 90 day low of 0.0793. This means the 90 day average was 0.0872. The change for NGN to HTG was -13.39.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Haitian Gourde
1 NGN0.08261 HTG
5 NGN0.41307 HTG
10 NGN0.82613 HTG
20 NGN1.65226 HTG
50 NGN4.13066 HTG
100 NGN8.26131 HTG
250 NGN20.65327 HTG
500 NGN41.30655 HTG
1000 NGN82.61310 HTG
2000 NGN165.22620 HTG
5000 NGN413.06550 HTG
10000 NGN826.13100 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Nigerian Naira
1 HTG12.10460 NGN
5 HTG60.52300 NGN
10 HTG121.04600 NGN
20 HTG242.09200 NGN
50 HTG605.23000 NGN
100 HTG1,210.46000 NGN
250 HTG3,026.15000 NGN
500 HTG6,052.30000 NGN
1000 HTG12,104.60000 NGN
2000 HTG24,209.20000 NGN
5000 HTG60,523.00000 NGN
10000 HTG121,046.00000 NGN