20 Haitian gourdes to Nigerian nairas

Convert HTG to NGN at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ₦13.14 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19
HTG to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NGN
1 HTG to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.162813.1628
Low12.916211.9808
Average13.036112.6852
Change1.71%9.63%
1 HTG to NGN stats

The performance of HTG to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.1628 and a 30 day low of 12.9162. This means the 30 day average was 13.0361. The change for HTG to NGN was 1.71.

The performance of HTG to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1628 and a 90 day low of 11.9808. This means the 90 day average was 12.6852. The change for HTG to NGN was 9.63.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1221.3990.7984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.5021.0420.58862.8740.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6570.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95710.56560.3340.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Nigerian Naira
1 HTG13.13660 NGN
5 HTG65.68300 NGN
10 HTG131.36600 NGN
20 HTG262.73200 NGN
50 HTG656.83000 NGN
100 HTG1,313.66000 NGN
250 HTG3,284.15000 NGN
500 HTG6,568.30000 NGN
1000 HTG13,136.60000 NGN
2000 HTG26,273.20000 NGN
5000 HTG65,683.00000 NGN
10000 HTG131,366.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Haitian Gourde
1 NGN0.07612 HTG
5 NGN0.38062 HTG
10 NGN0.76123 HTG
20 NGN1.52246 HTG
50 NGN3.80616 HTG
100 NGN7.61231 HTG
250 NGN19.03078 HTG
500 NGN38.06155 HTG
1000 NGN76.12310 HTG
2000 NGN152.24620 HTG
5000 NGN380.61550 HTG
10000 NGN761.23100 HTG