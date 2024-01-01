2,000 Nigerian nairas to Egyptian pounds

Convert NGN to EGP at the real exchange rate

2,000 ngn
61.13 egp

₦1.000 NGN = E£0.03057 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03140.0354
Low0.02920.0292
Average0.03020.0315
Change-2.40%-11.65%
1 NGN to EGP stats

The performance of NGN to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0314 and a 30 day low of 0.0292. This means the 30 day average was 0.0302. The change for NGN to EGP was -2.40.

The performance of NGN to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0354 and a 90 day low of 0.0292. This means the 90 day average was 0.0315. The change for NGN to EGP was -11.65.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Egyptian Pound
1 NGN0.03057 EGP
5 NGN0.15283 EGP
10 NGN0.30565 EGP
20 NGN0.61130 EGP
50 NGN1.52826 EGP
100 NGN3.05652 EGP
250 NGN7.64130 EGP
500 NGN15.28260 EGP
1000 NGN30.56520 EGP
2000 NGN61.13040 EGP
5000 NGN152.82600 EGP
10000 NGN305.65200 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nigerian Naira
1 EGP32.71700 NGN
5 EGP163.58500 NGN
10 EGP327.17000 NGN
20 EGP654.34000 NGN
50 EGP1,635.85000 NGN
100 EGP3,271.70000 NGN
250 EGP8,179.25000 NGN
500 EGP16,358.50000 NGN
1000 EGP32,717.00000 NGN
2000 EGP65,434.00000 NGN
5000 EGP163,585.00000 NGN
10000 EGP327,170.00000 NGN