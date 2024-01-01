50 Nigerian nairas to Belarusian rubles

Convert NGN to BYN at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
0.10 byn

₦1.000 NGN = Br0.002054 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 NGN to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0025
Low0.00200.0020
Average0.00210.0022
Change-3.73%-12.93%
1 NGN to BYN stats

The performance of NGN to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for NGN to BYN was -3.73.

The performance of NGN to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0025 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0022. The change for NGN to BYN was -12.93.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Belarusian Ruble
1 NGN0.00205 BYN
5 NGN0.01027 BYN
10 NGN0.02054 BYN
20 NGN0.04108 BYN
50 NGN0.10269 BYN
100 NGN0.20539 BYN
250 NGN0.51347 BYN
500 NGN1.02694 BYN
1000 NGN2.05387 BYN
2000 NGN4.10774 BYN
5000 NGN10.26935 BYN
10000 NGN20.53870 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Nigerian Naira
1 BYN486.88700 NGN
5 BYN2,434.43500 NGN
10 BYN4,868.87000 NGN
20 BYN9,737.74000 NGN
50 BYN24,344.35000 NGN
100 BYN48,688.70000 NGN
250 BYN121,721.75000 NGN
500 BYN243,443.50000 NGN
1000 BYN486,887.00000 NGN
2000 BYN973,774.00000 NGN
5000 BYN2,434,435.00000 NGN
10000 BYN4,868,870.00000 NGN