10 Mozambican meticals to Saint Helena pounds

Convert MZN to SHP at the real exchange rate

10 mzn
0.13 shp

1.00000 MZN = 0.01297 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:26 UTC
MZN to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Saint Helena Pound
1 MZN0.01297 SHP
5 MZN0.06487 SHP
10 MZN0.12973 SHP
20 MZN0.25946 SHP
50 MZN0.64866 SHP
100 MZN1.29732 SHP
250 MZN3.24330 SHP
500 MZN6.48660 SHP
1000 MZN12.97320 SHP
2000 MZN25.94640 SHP
5000 MZN64.86600 SHP
10000 MZN129.73200 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 SHP77.08180 MZN
5 SHP385.40900 MZN
10 SHP770.81800 MZN
20 SHP1541.63600 MZN
50 SHP3854.09000 MZN
100 SHP7708.18000 MZN
250 SHP19270.45000 MZN
500 SHP38540.90000 MZN
1000 SHP77081.80000 MZN
2000 SHP154163.60000 MZN
5000 SHP385409.00000 MZN
10000 SHP770818.00000 MZN