£1.000 SHP = MT80.65 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:17
SHP to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MZN
1 SHP to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.182485.7292
Low80.630180.6301
Average82.026283.3855
Change-2.70%-4.40%
1 SHP to MZN stats

The performance of SHP to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.1824 and a 30 day low of 80.6301. This means the 30 day average was 82.0262. The change for SHP to MZN was -2.70.

The performance of SHP to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 85.7292 and a 90 day low of 80.6301. This means the 90 day average was 83.3855. The change for SHP to MZN was -4.40.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 SHP80.64640 MZN
5 SHP403.23200 MZN
10 SHP806.46400 MZN
20 SHP1,612.92800 MZN
50 SHP4,032.32000 MZN
100 SHP8,064.64000 MZN
250 SHP20,161.60000 MZN
500 SHP40,323.20000 MZN
1000 SHP80,646.40000 MZN
2000 SHP161,292.80000 MZN
5000 SHP403,232.00000 MZN
10000 SHP806,464.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Saint Helena Pound
1 MZN0.01240 SHP
5 MZN0.06200 SHP
10 MZN0.12400 SHP
20 MZN0.24800 SHP
50 MZN0.61999 SHP
100 MZN1.23998 SHP
250 MZN3.09995 SHP
500 MZN6.19990 SHP
1000 MZN12.39980 SHP
2000 MZN24.79960 SHP
5000 MZN61.99900 SHP
10000 MZN123.99800 SHP