1 thousand Mexican pesos to Uzbekistan soms

1000 mxn
701200 uzs

1.00000 MXN = 701.20000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:44 UTC
MXN to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 MXN701.20000 UZS
5 MXN3506.00000 UZS
10 MXN7012.00000 UZS
20 MXN14024.00000 UZS
50 MXN35060.00000 UZS
100 MXN70120.00000 UZS
250 MXN175300.00000 UZS
500 MXN350600.00000 UZS
1000 MXN701200.00000 UZS
2000 MXN1402400.00000 UZS
5000 MXN3506000.00000 UZS
10000 MXN7012000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Mexican Peso
1 UZS0.00143 MXN
5 UZS0.00713 MXN
10 UZS0.01426 MXN
20 UZS0.02852 MXN
50 UZS0.07131 MXN
100 UZS0.14261 MXN
250 UZS0.35653 MXN
500 UZS0.71307 MXN
1000 UZS1.42613 MXN
2000 UZS2.85226 MXN
5000 UZS7.13065 MXN
10000 UZS14.26130 MXN