5000 Mexican pesos to Uruguayan pesos

Convert MXN to UYU at the real exchange rate

5000 mxn
11053.85 uyu

1.00000 MXN = 2.21077 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 UYU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0576587.97581.435811.648070.9641518.4019
1GBP1.1534711.22005101.4841.656281.901131.1121221.2275
1USD0.94550.819639183.18041.357551.558240.911517.3989
1INR0.01136680.009853750.012022110.01632060.01873320.01095810.209171

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 MXN2.21077 UYU
5 MXN11.05385 UYU
10 MXN22.10770 UYU
20 MXN44.21540 UYU
50 MXN110.53850 UYU
100 MXN221.07700 UYU
250 MXN552.69250 UYU
500 MXN1105.38500 UYU
1000 MXN2210.77000 UYU
2000 MXN4421.54000 UYU
5000 MXN11053.85000 UYU
10000 MXN22107.70000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mexican Peso
1 UYU0.45233 MXN
5 UYU2.26165 MXN
10 UYU4.52331 MXN
20 UYU9.04662 MXN
50 UYU22.61655 MXN
100 UYU45.23310 MXN
250 UYU113.08275 MXN
500 UYU226.16550 MXN
1000 UYU452.33100 MXN
2000 UYU904.66200 MXN
5000 UYU2261.65500 MXN
10000 UYU4523.31000 MXN