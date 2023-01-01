100 Mexican pesos to Uruguayan pesos

Convert MXN to UYU at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
221.06 uyu

1.00000 MXN = 2.21056 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:43 UTC
MXN to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 UYU
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 MXN2.21056 UYU
5 MXN11.05280 UYU
10 MXN22.10560 UYU
20 MXN44.21120 UYU
50 MXN110.52800 UYU
100 MXN221.05600 UYU
250 MXN552.64000 UYU
500 MXN1105.28000 UYU
1000 MXN2210.56000 UYU
2000 MXN4421.12000 UYU
5000 MXN11052.80000 UYU
10000 MXN22105.60000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Mexican Peso
1 UYU0.45238 MXN
5 UYU2.26188 MXN
10 UYU4.52375 MXN
20 UYU9.04750 MXN
50 UYU22.61875 MXN
100 UYU45.23750 MXN
250 UYU113.09375 MXN
500 UYU226.18750 MXN
1000 UYU452.37500 MXN
2000 UYU904.75000 MXN
5000 UYU2261.87500 MXN
10000 UYU4523.75000 MXN