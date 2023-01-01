10 Mexican pesos to New Zealand dollars

Convert MXN to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 mxn
0.96 nzd

1.00000 MXN = 0.09577 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:0 UTC
MXN to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867051.059288.04831.43671.649460.9670518.4282
1GBP1.1533411.22135101.5271.656641.901971.1153321.2493
1USD0.94410.818766183.12721.35641.557270.912917.3982
1INR0.01135740.009849560.012029810.01631720.01873360.0109820.209296

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 MXN0.09577 NZD
5 MXN0.47886 NZD
10 MXN0.95771 NZD
20 MXN1.91543 NZD
50 MXN4.78857 NZD
100 MXN9.57714 NZD
250 MXN23.94285 NZD
500 MXN47.88570 NZD
1000 MXN95.77140 NZD
2000 MXN191.54280 NZD
5000 MXN478.85700 NZD
10000 MXN957.71400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 NZD10.44150 MXN
5 NZD52.20750 MXN
10 NZD104.41500 MXN
20 NZD208.83000 MXN
50 NZD522.07500 MXN
100 NZD1044.15000 MXN
250 NZD2610.37500 MXN
500 NZD5220.75000 MXN
1000 NZD10441.50000 MXN
2000 NZD20883.00000 MXN
5000 NZD52207.50000 MXN
10000 NZD104415.00000 MXN