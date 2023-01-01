1 Mexican peso to New Zealand dollars

1.00000 MXN = 0.09578 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:59 UTC
MXN to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 MXN0.09578 NZD
5 MXN0.47890 NZD
10 MXN0.95781 NZD
20 MXN1.91562 NZD
50 MXN4.78904 NZD
100 MXN9.57808 NZD
250 MXN23.94520 NZD
500 MXN47.89040 NZD
1000 MXN95.78080 NZD
2000 MXN191.56160 NZD
5000 MXN478.90400 NZD
10000 MXN957.80800 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 NZD10.44050 MXN
5 NZD52.20250 MXN
10 NZD104.40500 MXN
20 NZD208.81000 MXN
50 NZD522.02500 MXN
100 NZD1044.05000 MXN
250 NZD2610.12500 MXN
500 NZD5220.25000 MXN
1000 NZD10440.50000 MXN
2000 NZD20881.00000 MXN
5000 NZD52202.50000 MXN
10000 NZD104405.00000 MXN