1 Mexican peso to New Zealand dollars

Convert MXN to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.09 nzd

1.00000 MXN = 0.09333 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.91681.3585583.3830.7913270.872551.511724.92955
1 EUR1.0907511.4818490.950.863050.951651.64895.37691
1 CAD0.7360790.674837161.37650.5824790.6422661.112743.62854
1 INR0.01199290.01099510.016292910.009490270.01046440.01812980.0591194

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 MXN0.09333 NZD
5 MXN0.46663 NZD
10 MXN0.93327 NZD
20 MXN1.86654 NZD
50 MXN4.66635 NZD
100 MXN9.33269 NZD
250 MXN23.33173 NZD
500 MXN46.66345 NZD
1000 MXN93.32690 NZD
2000 MXN186.65380 NZD
5000 MXN466.63450 NZD
10000 MXN933.26900 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 NZD10.71500 MXN
5 NZD53.57500 MXN
10 NZD107.15000 MXN
20 NZD214.30000 MXN
50 NZD535.75000 MXN
100 NZD1071.50000 MXN
250 NZD2678.75000 MXN
500 NZD5357.50000 MXN
1000 NZD10715.00000 MXN
2000 NZD21430.00000 MXN
5000 NZD53575.00000 MXN
10000 NZD107150.00000 MXN