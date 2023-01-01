500 Mexican pesos to Kuwaiti dinars
Convert MXN to KWD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mexican pesos to Kuwaiti dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mexican Peso
|1 KWD
|56.33350 MXN
|5 KWD
|281.66750 MXN
|10 KWD
|563.33500 MXN
|20 KWD
|1126.67000 MXN
|50 KWD
|2816.67500 MXN
|100 KWD
|5633.35000 MXN
|250 KWD
|14083.37500 MXN
|500 KWD
|28166.75000 MXN
|1000 KWD
|56333.50000 MXN
|2000 KWD
|112667.00000 MXN
|5000 KWD
|281667.50000 MXN
|10000 KWD
|563335.00000 MXN