100 Mexican pesos to Kyrgystani soms

Convert MXN to KGS at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
509.43 kgs

1.00000 MXN = 5.09433 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 KGS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0566587.91751.435621.648440.9671518.4056
1GBP1.1534711.2189101.4171.656061.901561.1155821.2318
1USD0.94640.820412183.2041.358651.560060.915317.4188
1INR0.01137430.009860250.012018710.01632910.01874980.01100070.209351

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 MXN5.09433 KGS
5 MXN25.47165 KGS
10 MXN50.94330 KGS
20 MXN101.88660 KGS
50 MXN254.71650 KGS
100 MXN509.43300 KGS
250 MXN1273.58250 KGS
500 MXN2547.16500 KGS
1000 MXN5094.33000 KGS
2000 MXN10188.66000 KGS
5000 MXN25471.65000 KGS
10000 MXN50943.30000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mexican Peso
1 KGS0.19630 MXN
5 KGS0.98148 MXN
10 KGS1.96296 MXN
20 KGS3.92592 MXN
50 KGS9.81480 MXN
100 KGS19.62960 MXN
250 KGS49.07400 MXN
500 KGS98.14800 MXN
1000 KGS196.29600 MXN
2000 KGS392.59200 MXN
5000 KGS981.48000 MXN
10000 KGS1962.96000 MXN