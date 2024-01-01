Convert MXN to KGS at the real exchange rate

100 Mexican pesos to Kyrgystani soms

100 mxn
472.22 kgs

Mex$1.000 MXN = Лв4.722 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.5980.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7670.8430.9641.6255.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7810.5710.6531.13.902
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 MXN4,72216 KGS
5 MXN23,61080 KGS
10 MXN47,22160 KGS
20 MXN94,44320 KGS
50 MXN236,10800 KGS
100 MXN472,21600 KGS
250 MXN1.180,54000 KGS
500 MXN2.361,08000 KGS
1000 MXN4.722,16000 KGS
2000 MXN9.444,32000 KGS
5000 MXN23.610,80000 KGS
10000 MXN47.221,60000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mexican Peso
1 KGS0,21177 MXN
5 KGS1,05884 MXN
10 KGS2,11767 MXN
20 KGS4,23534 MXN
50 KGS10,58835 MXN
100 KGS21,17670 MXN
250 KGS52,94175 MXN
500 KGS105,88350 MXN
1000 KGS211,76700 MXN
2000 KGS423,53400 MXN
5000 KGS1.058,83500 MXN
10000 KGS2.117,67000 MXN