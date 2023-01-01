20 Mexican pesos to Fijian dollars

Convert MXN to FJD at the real exchange rate

20 mxn
2.60 fjd

1.00000 MXN = 0.13024 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.05787.88961.435511.648730.967718.3932
1GBP1.1531411.21895101.3561.655461.901341.1158921.2113
1USD0.94610.820378183.151.35811.559820.915517.4013
1INR0.01137790.009866240.012026510.01633310.01875910.01101020.209276

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 MXN0.13024 FJD
5 MXN0.65118 FJD
10 MXN1.30237 FJD
20 MXN2.60474 FJD
50 MXN6.51185 FJD
100 MXN13.02370 FJD
250 MXN32.55925 FJD
500 MXN65.11850 FJD
1000 MXN130.23700 FJD
2000 MXN260.47400 FJD
5000 MXN651.18500 FJD
10000 MXN1302.37000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 FJD7.67832 MXN
5 FJD38.39160 MXN
10 FJD76.78320 MXN
20 FJD153.56640 MXN
50 FJD383.91600 MXN
100 FJD767.83200 MXN
250 FJD1919.58000 MXN
500 FJD3839.16000 MXN
1000 FJD7678.32000 MXN
2000 FJD15356.64000 MXN
5000 FJD38391.60000 MXN
10000 FJD76783.20000 MXN