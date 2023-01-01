1 Mexican peso to Aruban florins

Convert MXN to AWG

1 mxn
0.10 awg

1.00000 MXN = 0.10401 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:33 UTC
MXN to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Aruban Florin
1 MXN0.10401 AWG
5 MXN0.52002 AWG
10 MXN1.04005 AWG
20 MXN2.08010 AWG
50 MXN5.20025 AWG
100 MXN10.40050 AWG
250 MXN26.00125 AWG
500 MXN52.00250 AWG
1000 MXN104.00500 AWG
2000 MXN208.01000 AWG
5000 MXN520.02500 AWG
10000 MXN1040.05000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mexican Peso
1 AWG9.61492 MXN
5 AWG48.07460 MXN
10 AWG96.14920 MXN
20 AWG192.29840 MXN
50 AWG480.74600 MXN
100 AWG961.49200 MXN
250 AWG2403.73000 MXN
500 AWG4807.46000 MXN
1000 AWG9614.92000 MXN
2000 AWG19229.84000 MXN
5000 AWG48074.60000 MXN
10000 AWG96149.20000 MXN