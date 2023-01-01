1 Malawian kwacha to Nigerian nairas

Convert MWK to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 mwk
0.66 ngn

1.00000 MWK = 0.66072 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MWK to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.0465587.12631.434921.659610.964918.953
1GBP1.1532711.20695100.481.654851.913971.1127921.8579
1USD0.955550.828535183.2511.37111.585790.9219518.11
1INR0.01147760.009952250.012011910.01646950.01904830.01107430.217535

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Nigerian Naira
1 MWK0.66072 NGN
5 MWK3.30358 NGN
10 MWK6.60716 NGN
20 MWK13.21432 NGN
50 MWK33.03580 NGN
100 MWK66.07160 NGN
250 MWK165.17900 NGN
500 MWK330.35800 NGN
1000 MWK660.71600 NGN
2000 MWK1321.43200 NGN
5000 MWK3303.58000 NGN
10000 MWK6607.16000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Malawian Kwacha
1 NGN1.51351 MWK
5 NGN7.56755 MWK
10 NGN15.13510 MWK
20 NGN30.27020 MWK
50 NGN75.67550 MWK
100 NGN151.35100 MWK
250 NGN378.37750 MWK
500 NGN756.75500 MWK
1000 NGN1513.51000 MWK
2000 NGN3027.02000 MWK
5000 NGN7567.55000 MWK
10000 NGN15135.10000 MWK