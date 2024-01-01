1 Nigerian naira to Malawian kwachas

Convert NGN to MWK at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
1.09 mwk

₦1.000 NGN = MK1.089 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13181.2953
Low1.04471.0447
Average1.08541.1419
Change-3.49%-12.81%
View full history

1 NGN to MWK stats

The performance of NGN to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1318 and a 30 day low of 1.0447. This means the 30 day average was 1.0854. The change for NGN to MWK was -3.49.

The performance of NGN to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2953 and a 90 day low of 1.0447. This means the 90 day average was 1.1419. The change for NGN to MWK was -12.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian naira

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Malawian Kwacha
1 NGN1.08856 MWK
5 NGN5.44280 MWK
10 NGN10.88560 MWK
20 NGN21.77120 MWK
50 NGN54.42800 MWK
100 NGN108.85600 MWK
250 NGN272.14000 MWK
500 NGN544.28000 MWK
1000 NGN1,088.56000 MWK
2000 NGN2,177.12000 MWK
5000 NGN5,442.80000 MWK
10000 NGN10,885.60000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Nigerian Naira
1 MWK0.91864 NGN
5 MWK4.59321 NGN
10 MWK9.18641 NGN
20 MWK18.37282 NGN
50 MWK45.93205 NGN
100 MWK91.86410 NGN
250 MWK229.66025 NGN
500 MWK459.32050 NGN
1000 MWK918.64100 NGN
2000 MWK1,837.28200 NGN
5000 MWK4,593.20500 NGN
10000 MWK9,186.41000 NGN