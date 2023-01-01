1 Malawian kwacha to Georgian laris

Convert MWK to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 mwk
0.00 gel

1.00000 MWK = 0.00232 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MWK to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047287.17421.434981.657880.96518.9157
1GBP1.1536711.20815100.5721.655531.912691.1132921.8229
1USD0.95490.827712183.2451.37031.583160.921618.0631
1INR0.01147130.009943080.012012710.0164610.0190180.01107090.216987

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Georgian Lari
1 MWK0.00232 GEL
5 MWK0.01162 GEL
10 MWK0.02323 GEL
20 MWK0.04647 GEL
50 MWK0.11617 GEL
100 MWK0.23234 GEL
250 MWK0.58086 GEL
500 MWK1.16171 GEL
1000 MWK2.32342 GEL
2000 MWK4.64684 GEL
5000 MWK11.61710 GEL
10000 MWK23.23420 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Malawian Kwacha
1 GEL430.40100 MWK
5 GEL2152.00500 MWK
10 GEL4304.01000 MWK
20 GEL8608.02000 MWK
50 GEL21520.05000 MWK
100 GEL43040.10000 MWK
250 GEL107600.25000 MWK
500 GEL215200.50000 MWK
1000 GEL430401.00000 MWK
2000 GEL860802.00000 MWK
5000 GEL2152005.00000 MWK
10000 GEL4304010.00000 MWK