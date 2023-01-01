5000 Georgian laris to Malawian kwachas

Convert GEL to MWK at the real exchange rate

5,000 gel
2,016,955 mwk

1.00000 GEL = 403.39100 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 MWK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.047987.17181.432741.646480.9618518.523
1GBP1.1534711.20875100.5521.652661.899211.1094621.3662
1USD0.95430.827301183.18711.367251.571220.9178517.6763
1INR0.01147160.009945060.012021110.01643580.01888770.01103360.212488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Malawian Kwacha
1 GEL403.39100 MWK
5 GEL2016.95500 MWK
10 GEL4033.91000 MWK
20 GEL8067.82000 MWK
50 GEL20169.55000 MWK
100 GEL40339.10000 MWK
250 GEL100847.75000 MWK
500 GEL201695.50000 MWK
1000 GEL403391.00000 MWK
2000 GEL806782.00000 MWK
5000 GEL2016955.00000 MWK
10000 GEL4033910.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Georgian Lari
1 MWK0.00248 GEL
5 MWK0.01239 GEL
10 MWK0.02479 GEL
20 MWK0.04958 GEL
50 MWK0.12395 GEL
100 MWK0.24790 GEL
250 MWK0.61974 GEL
500 MWK1.23949 GEL
1000 MWK2.47898 GEL
2000 MWK4.95796 GEL
5000 MWK12.39490 GEL
10000 MWK24.78980 GEL